I said to TRB and Belly at half time that we needed Hirst on the pitch to give us some "go-forward"...he comes on 7 minutes later and we never looked back. (Admittedly the rest of the team stepped up as well) but I was very impressed with Hirst
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, ball-in-hand, Big lads mate, charlie63wildcat, Dave K., djcool, djhudds, eastardsley, Emley Cat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, financialtimes, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, Lawefield44, Manuel, nadera78, PopTart, Prince Buster, RedWhiteBlueGent, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Dreadnought, vastman, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 286 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}