I thought he looked good. He doesn't necessarily run his size - but I think he sacrifices pell-mell destructive running, for more control in the tackle. He was noted for offloads at Batley - but I guess in his first game, his main aim was to be mistake free, which he achieved. Take a look at Hock for what happens when a forward tries to force the offload - I'm glad he didn't go down that route.



There'll be more to come, I'm sure.