Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:38 am
Looks a giant on the pitch ! Saw enough of him last night to to see potential - if he's coached well enough (as I'm sure he will be) he could be a real asset to us this season.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:43 am
I agree but I also see that he isn't the finished article yet. As you say good coaching could make him very good.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:03 am
PopTart wrote:
I agree but I also see that he isn't the finished article yet. As you say good coaching could make him very good.


I think most players on their debut just don't want to make mistake so job done - he will open up later on.

That said big as he is SL is a big step up. Most Championship players can manage to look good in the odd cup game but week in week out is where you're usually found out.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:10 am
There were plenty of interchanges going on at the time but, the whole tempo of the team lifted while Keegan was on.
He showed in the pre season game at Leeds that he has decent defence and an off load game, which is exactly what we want from our forwards.
Was surprised how few minutes he was given over the 80.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:12 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
There were plenty of interchanges going on at the time but, the whole tempo of the team lifted while Keegan was on.
He showed in the pre season game at Leeds that he has decent defence and an off load game, which is exactly what we want from our forwards.
Was surprised how few minutes he was given over the 80.


Slowly slowly catchee monkey as they say...
Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:28 am
Yes, I think he had a promising super league debut for us.

Will certainly provide competition for places in the front row.

Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:56 am
Very good debut, he should rightly hold his head high for that performance. It's always nice to see players step up from lower leagues as they often have more drive and passion as they've arguably had to work harder to make it. He still needs a good polish but the basics were there and I'm sure he'll be an asset to the club

Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:58 am
I thought he looked good. He doesn't necessarily run his size - but I think he sacrifices pell-mell destructive running, for more control in the tackle. He was noted for offloads at Batley - but I guess in his first game, his main aim was to be mistake free, which he achieved. Take a look at Hock for what happens when a forward tries to force the offload - I'm glad he didn't go down that route.

There'll be more to come, I'm sure.

c}