Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:16 am
ThePrinter


Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9618
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Bullseye wrote:
Why? It's about a specific player.

Oledzki is a big lad but significantly he's able to run his weight against grown men (albeit in the championship).

There are lots of older players around that are his size that don't make the impact he does.

Not sure what he or Leeds got out of him playing in the 19s last night.


Keeps him playing and match fit, sending him to Bradford again would mean we couldn't have him back for a full month.

And whilst an important part of playing prop is size and being able to match up physically he'll still have plenty to learn about playing the position.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:19 am
William Eve

Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4938
He'll learn nothing at U19 level.

His progression will become regression at U19 level.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:52 am
Emagdnim13

Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 04, 2015 4:51 pm
Posts: 603
BMD will always pick his faves,even if half crocked or ineffective game after game.
"Blasphemy is a victimless crime"

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:04 pm
Exeter Rhino

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6293
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
If the progress of Jordan Baldwinson and others is anything to go by we might not see him take the field for some time. Here's hoping if the lad is as good as the Bulls fans think he'll get some first team action asap.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:04 pm
Bullseye

100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26326
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
If Leeds need to have him available send him on DR to Fev.

Or just pick him for first team.

He's way past 19s now and won't learn any more from playing at that level.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:05 pm
Bullseye

100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26326
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's better than Baldwinson IMO.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:14 pm
Nothus

Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4159
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
He's better than Baldwinson IMO.


I remember when we took Baldwinson on loan for a while at the Bulls a couple of seasons ago, when he was roughly the same age that Oledzki is now.
The difference between the two - at that age - is huge.

Oledzki was outstanding against Batley a couple of weeks ago, one of the biggest packs in the Championship and he was dominating every collision.
He runs full pelt with every drive, lands on his front most times and gets a quick ptb. Not only that but he's running some intelligent lines too and finding gaps that way.

I think one area he may want to improve in is his offload game, but you could probably say that about most props in SL.

Obviously I hope he comes back to the Bulls but if not I hope he gets a decent crack in the Leeds first team, the lad deserves it.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:38 pm
Bullseye

100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26326
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Our second row Colton Roche tweeted:

"whys he playing 19s when hes been mowing grown men over for 6 weeks"
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:12 pm
Charlie Sheen

Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm
Posts: 8391
Location: Leeds
Mick is way ahead of where Baldwinson was at 18. Maybe they've kept him because they plan to give him a game in the next few weeks.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.

Re: Player | Mikolaj Oledzki

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 3:15 pm
Biff Tannen

Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4928
Location: Hill Valley
If he was at Wigan he would be in the first team squad and be playing.just saying
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
c}