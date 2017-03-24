Bullseye wrote: He's better than Baldwinson IMO.

I remember when we took Baldwinson on loan for a while at the Bulls a couple of seasons ago, when he was roughly the same age that Oledzki is now.The difference between the two - at that age - is huge.Oledzki was outstanding against Batley a couple of weeks ago, one of the biggest packs in the Championship and he was dominating every collision.He runs full pelt with every drive, lands on his front most times and gets a quick ptb. Not only that but he's running some intelligent lines too and finding gaps that way.I think one area he may want to improve in is his offload game, but you could probably say that about most props in SL.Obviously I hope he comes back to the Bulls but if not I hope he gets a decent crack in the Leeds first team, the lad deserves it.