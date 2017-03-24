Bullseye wrote: Why? It's about a specific player.



Oledzki is a big lad but significantly he's able to run his weight against grown men (albeit in the championship).



There are lots of older players around that are his size that don't make the impact he does.



Not sure what he or Leeds got out of him playing in the 19s last night.

Keeps him playing and match fit, sending him to Bradford again would mean we couldn't have him back for a full month.And whilst an important part of playing prop is size and being able to match up physically he'll still have plenty to learn about playing the position.