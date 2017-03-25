WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best decison Wane as made!

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:44 pm
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 287
So your a feeder club for Leigh. Nice one

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 5:59 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5113
Leythersteve wrote:
So your a feeder club for Leigh. Nice one


We feed them the ones we don't want yeah.

Ps. "You're"

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:30 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20762
Location: WIGAN
Leythersteve wrote:
So your a feeder club for Leigh. Nice one



We're that big, that good, we're a feeder team for half of superleague!

We keep the best though and the best win superleague titles and world titles whereas the second raters and the loose cannons just play out their careers trying to get thrown enough monkey nuts to get by!

Enjoy our second raters :thumb:

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:49 pm
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 287
Awww such nice comments. No wonder no one likes Wigginers

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:56 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2593
Location: wigan...where else!!
NickyKiss wrote:
Both seem a bit dense away from the field granted but put one (Bateman) on a rugby field and he has a natural rugby brain and his conduct is absolutely fine. The other is as brainless on it as he is off it!

You seem to be trying to get a rise out of Wigan fans by criticising Bateman because you're upset we're discussing Hock and not everything that is getting said is all sweetness and light. Hock is one of our own and as with most of the Leigh squad, he's there because he was running out of options. In a perfect world he would still be playing for 'his club' and we would love for that to be the case but unfortunately he couldn't behave 'on and off the field' and now he's simply playing for a club just to pay the bills and to prolong his career.

A total waste! The guy would be either a Superleague and World champion or an NRL superstar (as well as being a cornerstone of the England pack) if only he conducted himself on the field in the manner that Bateman does.

Leythersteve you got owned by this post and should leave prompt with your tail between your legs before you lose your dignity completely. You just found out your position in the pecking order.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:11 pm
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 287
Hatty... WHAT. ??????? " owned by this post" what does that mean? Please explain

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:16 am
Leythersteve
Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 287
Well hatty ??????????

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 8:46 am
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2593
Location: wigan...where else!!
No need to explain..... read it. It's all there in noun,pronoun,adjective,verb,adverb,preposition,conjunction.....I've forgot the last one that normally forms a sentence.
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 10:17 am
tank123
Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1645
Leythersteve wrote:
So why is Bateman the local hero when he glassed a team mate


Bateman's first offence Hock had many issues which has seen him having to drop from the biggest SL side to its smallest.
c}