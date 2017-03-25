Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 20762 Location: WIGAN
Leythersteve wrote:
So your a feeder club for Leigh. Nice one
We're that big, that good, we're a feeder team for half of superleague!
We keep the best though and the best win superleague titles and world titles whereas the second raters and the loose cannons just play out their careers trying to get thrown enough monkey nuts to get by!
Both seem a bit dense away from the field granted but put one (Bateman) on a rugby field and he has a natural rugby brain and his conduct is absolutely fine. The other is as brainless on it as he is off it!
You seem to be trying to get a rise out of Wigan fans by criticising Bateman because you're upset we're discussing Hock and not everything that is getting said is all sweetness and light. Hock is one of our own and as with most of the Leigh squad, he's there because he was running out of options. In a perfect world he would still be playing for 'his club' and we would love for that to be the case but unfortunately he couldn't behave 'on and off the field' and now he's simply playing for a club just to pay the bills and to prolong his career.
A total waste! The guy would be either a Superleague and World champion or an NRL superstar (as well as being a cornerstone of the England pack) if only he conducted himself on the field in the manner that Bateman does.
Leythersteve you got owned by this post and should leave prompt with your tail between your legs before you lose your dignity completely. You just found out your position in the pecking order.
