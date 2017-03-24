WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:27 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3057
Grimmy wrote:
I know they were saying he's turned things round last night but IIRC he still picked up bans for fighting and pushing a match official (the fourth time in his career) last year. Glad he's playing well but wouldn't want him back. I'd say the England ship has sailed also given that he is 33 and has the likes of G.Burgess, T.Burgess, Graham, Hill and Taylor to contend with


Slanderous remark..He didn't get a ban last year for pushing a match official.At least get the facts right before you scorn someone.
Image

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:08 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20760
Location: WIGAN
MattyB wrote:
Maybe once he has retired and looks back over his career he may compare it to someone like Lockers (who he came through with at Wigan around the same time) and note the following:

SL Winners Rings 0, Lockers 3+
Challenge Cup Medals 0, Lockers 2+
WCC medals 0, Lockers 1+

All his own doing. At least he still managed to make a living out of it but had the talent to have been a Wigan legend.



I always wonder if the fact Hock won nothing in his Wigan career yet we won things during his drugs ban and after he left is mearly a coincidence or not?

He was exceptional for us at points in his career but you can't help but wonder if his influence and the circus that surrounded him was a distraction.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:33 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 599
Cruncher wrote:
I don't think it was Wane's decision as much as Hock's own.

I get the feeling that both Wane and Lenagan like a happy ship. Players intent on being disruptive - in whatever way - are never going to be comfortable here.



You are correct sir. Hock left because he had to leave the town as a well known local villain was chasing him. Can't disclose names obviously and the part i don't know is why. I know bits but not the full story.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:10 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16478
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
You are correct sir. Hock left because he had to leave the town as a well known local villain was chasing him. Can't disclose names obviously and the part i don't know is why. I know bits but not the full story.



So he ran all the way to........Widnes!

Lord Lucan got nothing on that lad. Assume local villains don't have cars?

Probably the most physically gifted and talented player of his generation but ultimately his head is/was not up to supporting his gifts.

Real shame. Lad could have been a true Wigan legend.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:56 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20760
Location: WIGAN
jonh wrote:
So he ran all the way to........Widnes!

Lord Lucan got nothing on that lad. Assume local villains don't have cars?

Probably the most physically gifted and talented player of his generation but ultimately his head is/was not up to supporting his gifts.

Real shame. Lad could have been a true Wigan legend.


He seemed to bin the original plan to dart to Australia. Maybe he heard about the lack of transport.

I agree fully about how physically gifted he was. What a player and what a waste. He was a freak of a player and to me was more naturally talented then legends of the game like Andy Farrell, Adrian Morley, Jamie Peacock etc but he just didn't have the brain power.

He will always go down as the guy who wasted what should have been a career that left him with a legacy that only a legend deserves but he'll walk away known as a loose cannon who never won anything.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:00 pm
tank123
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1644
Hock is the best talent Wigan has produced in SL. Has virtually all the tools, decent pace for a big guy, great hands can read the game well.

Problem is he did not put the commitment in that players like Liam Farrell or SOL has to get the rewards out of the game. Hock will look back in a few years and will realise he achieved little but had great talent. When some limited players achieved greatness,

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:17 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 283
So why is Bateman the local hero when he glassed a team mate

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:30 pm
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 521
Leythersteve wrote:
So why is Bateman the local hero when he glassed a team mate


There are parallels to be drawn between Hock and Bateman: play in the same position, both hugely talented and both a bit mental, but despite being 10 years younger, Bateman already has more GF winners' rings than Hock ever will :cool:

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:09 pm
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 283
Still a thug

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 4:21 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20760
Location: WIGAN
Both seem a bit dense away from the field granted but put one (Bateman) on a rugby field and he has a natural rugby brain and his conduct is absolutely fine. The other is as brainless on it as he is off it!

You seem to be trying to get a rise out of Wigan fans by criticising Bateman because you're upset we're discussing Hock and not everything that is getting said is all sweetness and light. Hock is one of our own and as with most of the Leigh squad, he's there because he was running out of options. In a perfect world he would still be playing for 'his club' and we would love for that to be the case but unfortunately he couldn't behave 'on and off the field' and now he's simply playing for a club just to pay the bills and to prolong his career.

A total waste! The guy would be either a Superleague and World champion or an NRL superstar (as well as being a cornerstone of the England pack) if only he conducted himself on the field in the manner that Bateman does.
c}