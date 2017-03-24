jonh wrote: So he ran all the way to........Widnes!



Lord Lucan got nothing on that lad. Assume local villains don't have cars?



Probably the most physically gifted and talented player of his generation but ultimately his head is/was not up to supporting his gifts.



Real shame. Lad could have been a true Wigan legend.

He seemed to bin the original plan to dart to Australia. Maybe he heard about the lack of transport.I agree fully about how physically gifted he was. What a player and what a waste. He was a freak of a player and to me was more naturally talented then legends of the game like Andy Farrell, Adrian Morley, Jamie Peacock etc but he just didn't have the brain power.He will always go down as the guy who wasted what should have been a career that left him with a legacy that only a legend deserves but he'll walk away known as a loose cannon who never won anything.