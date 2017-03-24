WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:27 am
atomic
Grimmy wrote:
I know they were saying he's turned things round last night but IIRC he still picked up bans for fighting and pushing a match official (the fourth time in his career) last year. Glad he's playing well but wouldn't want him back. I'd say the England ship has sailed also given that he is 33 and has the likes of G.Burgess, T.Burgess, Graham, Hill and Taylor to contend with


Slanderous remark..He didn't get a ban last year for pushing a match official.At least get the facts right before you scorn someone.
Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:08 pm
NickyKiss
MattyB wrote:
Maybe once he has retired and looks back over his career he may compare it to someone like Lockers (who he came through with at Wigan around the same time) and note the following:

SL Winners Rings 0, Lockers 3+
Challenge Cup Medals 0, Lockers 2+
WCC medals 0, Lockers 1+

All his own doing. At least he still managed to make a living out of it but had the talent to have been a Wigan legend.



I always wonder if the fact Hock won nothing in his Wigan career yet we won things during his drugs ban and after he left is mearly a coincidence or not?

He was exceptional for us at points in his career but you can't help but wonder if his influence and the circus that surrounded him was a distraction.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:33 pm
Cruncher wrote:
I don't think it was Wane's decision as much as Hock's own.

I get the feeling that both Wane and Lenagan like a happy ship. Players intent on being disruptive - in whatever way - are never going to be comfortable here.



You are correct sir. Hock left because he had to leave the town as a well known local villain was chasing him. Can't disclose names obviously and the part i don't know is why. I know bits but not the full story.
