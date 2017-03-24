MattyB wrote: Maybe once he has retired and looks back over his career he may compare it to someone like Lockers (who he came through with at Wigan around the same time) and note the following:



SL Winners Rings 0, Lockers 3+

Challenge Cup Medals 0, Lockers 2+

WCC medals 0, Lockers 1+



All his own doing. At least he still managed to make a living out of it but had the talent to have been a Wigan legend.

I always wonder if the fact Hock won nothing in his Wigan career yet we won things during his drugs ban and after he left is mearly a coincidence or not?He was exceptional for us at points in his career but you can't help but wonder if his influence and the circus that surrounded him was a distraction.