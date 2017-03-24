Grimmy wrote:

I know they were saying he's turned things round last night but IIRC he still picked up bans for fighting and pushing a match official (the fourth time in his career) last year. Glad he's playing well but wouldn't want him back. I'd say the England ship has sailed also given that he is 33 and has the likes of G.Burgess, T.Burgess, Graham, Hill and Taylor to contend with