Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:41 pm
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1675
Was to get rid of Hock! he is the biggest hot head/penalty machine that Wigan ever had. Some people think he should be given a chance to play for England! I hope he loses games for Leigh this season. Why did MOST Wigan fans on here want to see him to given a second chance for taking cocaine! Once a bad apple always a bad apple! :)

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:10 am
Itchy Arsenal
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 931
Location: God's little acre
MR FRISK wrote:
Was to get rid of Hock! he is the biggest hot head/penalty machine that Wigan ever had. Some people think he should be given a chance to play for England! I hope he loses games for Leigh this season. Why did MOST Wigan fans on here want to see him to given a second chance for taking cocaine! Once a bad apple always a bad apple! :)

D-
MR FRISK wrote:
Was to get rid of Hock! he is the biggest hot head/penalty machine that Wigan ever had. Some people think he should be given a chance to play for England! I hope he loses games for Leigh this season. Why did MOST Wigan fans on here want to see him to given a second chance for taking cocaine! Once a bad apple always a bad apple! :)

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:18 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 796
Is this a genuine question or just a wind up to provoke a response? If you genuinely don't believe people should have a second chance then we'd have lost Flower and Bateman in the last couple of seasons!
Hock is bonkers but a hell of a good forward when he plays rugby! Probably better off rid but everyone deserves a second chance.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 5:31 am
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 474
Hock is simply a huge disappointment. He has all the skills and attributes to be considered a legend and one of the best players of his generation only to let himself and the team he plays for down time and time again.

It's far too easy to wind him up, he then concentrates on getting his own back rather than just playing the game. Such a shame when you think about what he could have been.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 6:30 am
Wigan Peer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5444
Location: 3 Peers
Probably....... Not looking to this board for advice....
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:45 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20756
Location: WIGAN
He seems to have matured a bit these past couple of years although granted last night wasn't his best performance.

It'll always be a shame the way things ended at Wigan. He's one of the players I've enjoyed watching the most throughout my time watching the game but unfortunately for the good the club he had to go. The lad was every bit as talented and probably even more so then Sam Burgess at his peak but he lacked the intelligence, professionalism and attitude that Sam Burgess possesses.

He is currently playing pretty well but it's a different Hock to the one we know. He looks heavy to me and he isn't as explosive but it's good to see him doing pretty well again.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:15 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13437
I don't think it was Wane's decision as much as Hock's own.

I get the feeling that both Wane and Lenagan like a happy ship. Players intent on being disruptive - in whatever way - are never going to be comfortable here.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:36 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17786
NickyKiss wrote:
He seems to have matured a bit these past couple of years although granted last night wasn't his best performance.

It'll always be a shame the way things ended at Wigan. He's one of the players I've enjoyed watching the most throughout my time watching the game but unfortunately for the good the club he had to go. The lad was every bit as talented and probably even more so then Sam Burgess at his peak but he lacked the intelligence, professionalism and attitude that Sam Burgess possesses.

He is currently playing pretty well but it's a different Hock to the one we know. He looks heavy to me and he isn't as explosive but it's good to see him doing pretty well again.



Maybe once he has retired and looks back over his career he may compare it to someone like Lockers (who he came through with at Wigan around the same time) and note the following:

SL Winners Rings 0, Lockers 3+
Challenge Cup Medals 0, Lockers 2+
WCC medals 0, Lockers 1+

All his own doing. At least he still managed to make a living out of it but had the talent to have been a Wigan legend.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:39 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12195
NickyKiss wrote:
He seems to have matured a bit these past couple of years although granted last night wasn't his best performance.

It'll always be a shame the way things ended at Wigan. He's one of the players I've enjoyed watching the most throughout my time watching the game but unfortunately for the good the club he had to go. The lad was every bit as talented and probably even more so then Sam Burgess at his peak but he lacked the intelligence, professionalism and attitude that Sam Burgess possesses.

He is currently playing pretty well but it's a different Hock to the one we know. He looks heavy to me and he isn't as explosive but it's good to see him doing pretty well again.

I know they were saying he's turned things round last night but IIRC he still picked up bans for fighting and pushing a match official (the fourth time in his career) last year. Glad he's playing well but wouldn't want him back. I'd say the England ship has sailed also given that he is 33 and has the likes of G.Burgess, T.Burgess, Graham, Hill and Taylor to contend with
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: The best decison Wane as made!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:31 am
nikos
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 1:32 pm
Posts: 1861
Location: in a world of my own
I thought he got a second chance, and a third, maybe even a fourth.......
Wellens 3/10 Like public transport. Late, slow and stunk

FIOS

c}