NickyKiss wrote: He seems to have matured a bit these past couple of years although granted last night wasn't his best performance.



It'll always be a shame the way things ended at Wigan. He's one of the players I've enjoyed watching the most throughout my time watching the game but unfortunately for the good the club he had to go. The lad was every bit as talented and probably even more so then Sam Burgess at his peak but he lacked the intelligence, professionalism and attitude that Sam Burgess possesses.



He is currently playing pretty well but it's a different Hock to the one we know. He looks heavy to me and he isn't as explosive but it's good to see him doing pretty well again.

Maybe once he has retired and looks back over his career he may compare it to someone like Lockers (who he came through with at Wigan around the same time) and note the following:SL Winners Rings 0, Lockers 3+Challenge Cup Medals 0, Lockers 2+WCC medals 0, Lockers 1+All his own doing. At least he still managed to make a living out of it but had the talent to have been a Wigan legend.