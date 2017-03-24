Clearwing wrote:
However, had Hock not swung the arm at head height (it would have connected, had the ball carrier's arms not been up)
Just plain *WRONG* ....
Had he not had his arm up then the tackle by Hock would have hit him around the shoulder
Watch it back, I have, hits at upper chest/shoulder height & slides up after contact. The other one was high, no intent just sloppy technique & poorly timed.
So, yes, the result was tight, the calls were bad. But beyond that there were bits of loose play that cost you the game too. Fair
Overall & considering the standard of Refereeing the Trinity deserved 'just about' to edge it & it was mainly down to some poor execution on plays in the 2nd half that Leigh didn't win.
I am hopeful that this is the kick in the slats that we 'might' need to focus the team for 'full 80 performances'.
So far, from what I have seen, I don't fear the 8's.