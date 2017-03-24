WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why was Hock given a second chance!

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Why was Hock given a second chance!

 
Post a reply

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:55 pm
TV BOY User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 01, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 7632
Location: Bramhall
Wasn't the ref who let Thompson skip over in the corner or didn't cover the short kick through or not have enough cover across for the kick out wide. We were poor in the second half that is all.
" Time is but a flowing stream".
Pedro. Higherfold Cockey Pond. 1973.

You can shout for silence, but boots worn all day will always hum.

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:17 am
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1251
Location: Near Leyth
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
A) Ryan Hampshire needlessly dropping the ball - TRY conceded
B) Penalty against Jamie Acton was extremely harsh - TRY conceded
C) Not going for a 1 pointer on tackle 3 plum on the posts at the end of the first half , we decided to go left - CHANCE lost to go 3 converted tries in front at HT.

On another day it could have been 24-0 to Leigh at the break. We need to smart up and quick.

Also a penalty in the second half to go 8 points in front was kicked to touch and bombed.

Green - Woeful, offers 6'4" of absolutely nothing, Dayne Weston must be kicking himself.
Hampshire - Worse full back in the competition by a country mile. McNally, back in full training must go straight in next match. Especially until Willie Tonga returns for Mitch Brown to revert to FB.


I will not blame the referee; Neil Jukes summed up the second half perfectly ' Garbage' - Now let's get Widnes beat, leaving us to find (c)6 more wins to avoid the middle 8's.



OK then, I will :D

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:20 am
kirkhall User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 02, 2004 12:36 pm
Posts: 1251
Location: Near Leyth
Cambell 'Refereed' our Home games against Swinton, Batley and Bradford and in each one he was contentious or bad, depending on which way you look at it :? Bad for me :wink:

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:00 pm
Cokey User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2306
Location: LEYTH
.

Campbell will officiate in the championship this week. Hull Kr v Batley.
Image Image Image

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 12:02 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16127
Location: Warrington
So....reading the disciplinary report on the no charge incident. The words 'made a legitimate attempt to tackle' also 'made contact with the upper body and arms' also 'no contact with the head' so in other words it was an incorrect call from Campbell and I agree with an earlier poster about the last few games he has reffed us he has made some strange decisions. If it was the Batley game I am thinking of he sin binned Hock for NOT punching anyone!!
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:38 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 922
Everyone is
A) Gobbing off about poor Reffing
B) Bemoaning the lack of Refs coming through.

Surprise? Not!

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:47 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 431
RL refs are not biased for any side. They are just the same as players. They have good games and bad games.

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 8:44 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16127
Location: Warrington
But some have more bad games....or good games than others
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Tue Mar 28, 2017 11:34 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1399
Clearwing wrote:
However, had Hock not swung the arm at head height (it would have connected, had the ball carrier's arms not been up)

Just plain *WRONG* ....

Had he not had his arm up then the tackle by Hock would have hit him around the shoulder

Watch it back, I have, hits at upper chest/shoulder height & slides up after contact. The other one was high, no intent just sloppy technique & poorly timed.

So, yes, the result was tight, the calls were bad. But beyond that there were bits of loose play that cost you the game too. Fair


Overall & considering the standard of Refereeing the Trinity deserved 'just about' to edge it & it was mainly down to some poor execution on plays in the 2nd half that Leigh didn't win.

I am hopeful that this is the kick in the slats that we 'might' need to focus the team for 'full 80 performances'.

So far, from what I have seen, I don't fear the 8's.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ANTWERP RED, atomic, bonaire, Ste100Centurions, wakeyrule and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,544,4141,33775,8874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 30th Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
CANTERBURY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 30th Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 08:00
NRL-R5
SYDNEY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 10:05
NRL-R5
NQL COWBOYS
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 31st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
LEEDS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
v
HULL FC  
 > Sat 1st Apr : 18:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 1st Apr : 20:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  














c}