Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:35 pm
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1675
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game :READING:

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:00 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4494
Location: Outside your remit
MR FRISK wrote:
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game :READING:


I think tonight was a classic Hock performance.

First half, unplayable. Tackling/Running hard, making meters, quick PTB - a top class display.

Second half, giving away sloppy penalties and just not at it. Weird
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:28 am
Leythersteve
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 20, 2015 3:22 pm
Posts: 281
A weak confused ref that thought Wakey deserved all the decisions also helped you win

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:19 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3046
MR FRISK wrote:
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game :READING:


You need to simmer down pal,your post maybe warranted on the Wigan board,but not here.
Image

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:56 am
TrinityIHC
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4494
Location: Outside your remit
Leythersteve wrote:
A weak confused ref that thought Wakey deserved all the decisions also helped you win


Sadly your team just lacks discipline, been at it all season. Ref wasn't great tonight but he wasn't the reason you lost.As soon as we got our PTB speed up in the 2nd half, you looked ragged.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:01 am
DemonUK
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16120
Location: Warrington
4 blatantly wrong decisions AND the fact we were poor after the break decided that game, and even after those there was only 4 points in it.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:30 am
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15875
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
TrinityIHC wrote:
Sadly your team just lacks discipline, been at it all season. Ref wasn't great tonight but he wasn't the reason you lost.As soon as we got our PTB speed up in the 2nd half, you looked ragged.


Discipline used to mean dirty, we are far from that. What you got last night was free yards as he slaughtered us on the 10m, and virtually a poor penalty every time you were asked to bring the ball out of your half. We all know if you are taken back further the attack gets a quick ptb or a penalty, that was what happened last night, you were given the opportunity which you took. Consistency from referees is all we fans ask, maybe we have forced out all the experienced refs and are left with impressionable younger ones who play to the audience??

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:43 am
Markski55

Joined: Wed Apr 10, 2013 9:05 pm
Posts: 93
MR FRISK wrote:
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game :READING:


A poor ill informed post. Hock unplayable in the first half. People like you have this totally negative and biased view of Hock demonstrated by the poor referee last night. He tackled a player round the chest and was immediately penalised by the ref who could not have seen it. Simply a reaction to the crown and the fact that it was Hock.

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:11 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5776
DemonUK wrote:
4 blatantly wrong decisions AND the fact we were poor after the break decided that game, and even after those there was only 4 points in it.


Depends which four you're on about. If they include the first of Hock's high shots and Hampshire's knock on that went backwards I'd agree. However, had Hock not swung the arm at head height (it would have connected, had the ball carrier's arms not been up) and had Hampshire not dropped the ball then the ref wouldn't have made those bad calls. So, yes, the result was tight, the calls were bad. But beyond that there were bits of loose play that cost you the game too.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Why was Hock given a second chance!

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:09 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1463
Location: In't Tap Room
A) Ryan Hampshire needlessly dropping the ball - TRY conceded
B) Penalty against Jamie Acton was extremely harsh - TRY conceded
C) Not going for a 1 pointer on tackle 3 plum on the posts at the end of the first half , we decided to go left - CHANCE lost to go 3 converted tries in front at HT.

On another day it could have been 24-0 to Leigh at the break. We need to smart up and quick.

Also a penalty in the second half to go 8 points in front was kicked to touch and bombed.

Green - Woeful, offers 6'4" of absolutely nothing, Dayne Weston must be kicking himself.
Hampshire - Worse full back in the competition by a country mile. McNally, back in full training must go straight in next match. Especially until Willie Tonga returns for Mitch Brown to revert to FB.


I will not blame the referee; Neil Jukes summed up the second half perfectly ' Garbage' - Now let's get Widnes beat, leaving us to find (c)6 more wins to avoid the middle 8's.

Users browsing this forum: Brian Wood, FevGrinder, frank1, glow, Hampo, Harold Rigby Jnr, HiltonParkBallBoy, JENKY, maurice, propforward 2338, Ranjit, reffy, robsnan, Yahoo [Bot] and 224 guests

c}