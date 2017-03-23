|
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:00 am
MR FRISK wrote:
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game
I think tonight was a classic Hock performance.
First half, unplayable. Tackling/Running hard, making meters, quick PTB - a top class display.
Second half, giving away sloppy penalties and just not at it. Weird
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:28 am
A weak confused ref that thought Wakey deserved all the decisions also helped you win
Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:19 am
MR FRISK wrote:
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game
You need to simmer down pal,your post maybe warranted on the Wigan board,but not here.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:56 am
Leythersteve wrote:
A weak confused ref that thought Wakey deserved all the decisions also helped you win
Sadly your team just lacks discipline, been at it all season. Ref wasn't great tonight but he wasn't the reason you lost.As soon as we got our PTB speed up in the 2nd half, you looked ragged.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:01 am
Joined:
Posts:
Location:
Warrington
|
4 blatantly wrong decisions AND the fact we were poor after the break decided that game, and even after those there was only 4 points in it.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:30 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
Sadly your team just lacks discipline, been at it all season. Ref wasn't great tonight but he wasn't the reason you lost.As soon as we got our PTB speed up in the 2nd half, you looked ragged.
Discipline used to mean dirty, we are far from that. What you got last night was free yards as he slaughtered us on the 10m, and virtually a poor penalty every time you were asked to bring the ball out of your half. We all know if you are taken back further the attack gets a quick ptb or a penalty, that was what happened last night, you were given the opportunity which you took. Consistency from referees is all we fans ask, maybe we have forced out all the experienced refs and are left with impressionable younger ones who play to the audience??
Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:43 am
MR FRISK wrote:
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game
A poor ill informed post. Hock unplayable in the first half. People like you have this totally negative and biased view of Hock demonstrated by the poor referee last night. He tackled a player round the chest and was immediately penalised by the ref who could not have seen it. Simply a reaction to the crown and the fact that it was Hock.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:11 am
DemonUK wrote:
4 blatantly wrong decisions AND the fact we were poor after the break decided that game, and even after those there was only 4 points in it.
Depends which four you're on about. If they include the first of Hock's high shots and Hampshire's knock on that went backwards I'd agree. However, had Hock not swung the arm at head height (it would have connected, had the ball carrier's arms not been up) and had Hampshire not dropped the ball then the ref wouldn't have made those bad calls. So, yes, the result was tight, the calls were bad. But beyond that there were bits of loose play that cost you the game too.
Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:09 pm
A) Ryan Hampshire needlessly dropping the ball - TRY conceded
B) Penalty against Jamie Acton was extremely harsh - TRY conceded
C) Not going for a 1 pointer on tackle 3 plum on the posts at the end of the first half , we decided to go left - CHANCE lost to go 3 converted tries in front at HT.
On another day it could have been 24-0 to Leigh at the break. We need to smart up and quick.
Also a penalty in the second half to go 8 points in front was kicked to touch and bombed.
Green - Woeful, offers 6'4" of absolutely nothing, Dayne Weston must be kicking himself.
Hampshire - Worse full back in the competition by a country mile. McNally, back in full training must go straight in next match. Especially until Willie Tonga returns for Mitch Brown to revert to FB.
I will not blame the referee; Neil Jukes summed up the second half perfectly ' Garbage' - Now let's get Widnes beat, leaving us to find (c)6 more wins to avoid the middle 8's.
