A) Ryan Hampshire needlessly dropping the ball - TRY conceded

B) Penalty against Jamie Acton was extremely harsh - TRY conceded

C) Not going for a 1 pointer on tackle 3 plum on the posts at the end of the first half , we decided to go left - CHANCE lost to go 3 converted tries in front at HT.



On another day it could have been 24-0 to Leigh at the break. We need to smart up and quick.



Also a penalty in the second half to go 8 points in front was kicked to touch and bombed.



Green - Woeful, offers 6'4" of absolutely nothing, Dayne Weston must be kicking himself.

Hampshire - Worse full back in the competition by a country mile. McNally, back in full training must go straight in next match. Especially until Willie Tonga returns for Mitch Brown to revert to FB.





I will not blame the referee; Neil Jukes summed up the second half perfectly ' Garbage' - Now let's get Widnes beat, leaving us to find (c)6 more wins to avoid the middle 8's.