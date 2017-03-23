Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm Posts: 15874 Location: A rose between 2 thorns
TrinityIHC wrote:
Sadly your team just lacks discipline, been at it all season. Ref wasn't great tonight but he wasn't the reason you lost.As soon as we got our PTB speed up in the 2nd half, you looked ragged.
Discipline used to mean dirty, we are far from that. What you got last night was free yards as he slaughtered us on the 10m, and virtually a poor penalty every time you were asked to bring the ball out of your half. We all know if you are taken back further the attack gets a quick ptb or a penalty, that was what happened last night, you were given the opportunity which you took. Consistency from referees is all we fans ask, maybe we have forced out all the experienced refs and are left with impressionable younger ones who play to the audience??
This guy for England! no wonder Wigan got rid of this plonker given a chance a chance he is A PENALTY MACHIINE he lost you the game
A poor ill informed post. Hock unplayable in the first half. People like you have this totally negative and biased view of Hock demonstrated by the poor referee last night. He tackled a player round the chest and was immediately penalised by the ref who could not have seen it. Simply a reaction to the crown and the fact that it was Hock.
