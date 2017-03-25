WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Carter

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:30 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
Common opinion is £760K for the ground and the yearly rent is £50K.

If so you could most likely buy the place and the mortgage repayments would be covered at that.

However we were advised not to by all accounts looks like someone slipped up big style (not MC but the 'advisor')

Exactly,who was doing the advising [ if any] i would have thought that the club would be advised by professional people who specialised in the type of business transaction that would have benefited Trinity. somehow it looks like we have been conned on all fronts. :(

Re: Michael Carter

Post Sun Mar 26, 2017 12:22 am
Was it Rodders? He appears to have done a lot of negotiating on our behalf
c}