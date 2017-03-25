|
Upanunder wrote:
So 88M went down the casino bet 760k on red
hmm...?
I dunno anything about the cost of land but 760k doesn't sound like a lot.....that's 5 houses on my street
In the absence of a fully costed development plan we're just gonna have to join a few dots together and guestimate
In all seriousness, perhaps it was that cheap they will recoup their investment no matter what, doesn't seem like much of a punt to me, but what do I know.
Guide price was 600k. I think the rent is circa 60k per annum, a touch more than it was last year.
Devils advocate time. Could it be that Yorkcourt actually had every intention of putting their offer in but couldn't raise the funds in time and in between 88m nipped in and with the funds ready there and then and got the deal done. Not necessarily underhanded but more underfunded.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:53 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
Guide price was 600k. I think the rent is circa 60k per annum, a touch more than it was last year.
Devils advocate time. Could it be that Yorkcourt actually had every intention of putting their offer in but couldn't raise the funds in time and in between 88m nipped in and with the funds ready there and then and got the deal done. Not necessarily underhanded but more underfunded.
It could also be a matter of what Yorkcourt were willing to buy, both the ground and the bowling alley were up for sale. Perhaps Yorkcourt only planned on buying the ground and took that offer to the BoI, but 88M came in with an offer for both plots, then the BoI would sell both of them together as it's easier and probably cheaper for them.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 7:55 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
It could also be a matter of what Yorkcourt were willing to buy, both the ground and the bowling alley were up for sale. Perhaps Yorkcourt only planned on buying the ground and took that offer to the BoI, but 88M came in with an offer for both plots, then the BoI would sell both of them together as it's easier and probably cheaper for them.
The superbowl wasn't the BoI's to sell.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:12 pm
Sacred Cow wrote:
The superbowl wasn't the BoI's to sell.
Perhaps not, but i think they were being sold through the same agent and if one of the was sold as an individual plot, it would make the other one harder to sell. Neither plot is huge, but together they make a decent size plot. Perhaps the agent told both owners to accept a discounted price if a single buyer was found for both plots.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:47 pm
Egg Banjo wrote:
Perhaps not, but i think they were being sold through the same agent and if one of the was sold as an individual plot, it would make the other one harder to sell. Neither plot is huge, but together they make a decent size plot. Perhaps the agent told both owners to accept a discounted price if a single buyer was found for both plots.
It was different agents as well i think, the superbowl was Pudney Shuttleworth, Belle Vue i forget the name but it wasn't them. IIRC 88m got the superbowl deal done first so it made sense to follow it up with BV. It seems bank took the slightly lower but guarenteed quick deal rather than hold out for a little more bit risk Yorkcourt not having the funds and then 88m offering lower.
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:21 pm
Redscat
Strong-running second rower
[quote="Upanunder"]So 88M went down the casino bet 760k on red
I dunno anything about the cost of land but 760k doesn't sound like a lot.....that's 5 houses on my street
25 houses on St Catherine Street!!
Sat Mar 25, 2017 9:28 pm
Was really hoping that when 88m group bought the ground that the stadium could have had a total facelift.
Looking at the ground and superbowl area, with a blank canvas there is quite a large area to work with.
The only downer for me is the kichen showroom and the building next to it. Not sure whether theyre flats or not. Dont seem to see many people round them though
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:01 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Was really hoping that when 88m group bought the ground that the stadium could have had a total facelift.
Looking at the ground and superbowl area, with a blank canvas there is quite a large area to work with.
The only downer for me is the kichen showroom and the building next to it. Not sure whether theyre flats or not. Dont seem to see many people round them though
I heard the 88m group made an offer on them as well. I can't see a downside for them if we move? Surely that just gives them carte Blanche to do whatever they want at a large site, on a main road out of a city centre? .
Why would they consider doing up the ground, when they would make more money making it a small retail park or whatever? Or am I missing something?
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:30 pm
Werent they hoping though to re vamp the ground with a few food retail outlets built within it plus some student accommodation
Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:40 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Werent they hoping though to re vamp the ground with a few food retail outlets built within it plus some student accommodation
Probably not viable when they looked into how much that would cost them and how little it would bring back in return. It's easier to get rid of us and then they'll have a plot size slightly larger than the new development on snowhill. Easily enough space for 8-10 medium sized units as well as a separate fastfood place and parking
