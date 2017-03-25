Sacred Cow wrote: Guide price was 600k. I think the rent is circa 60k per annum, a touch more than it was last year.



Devils advocate time. Could it be that Yorkcourt actually had every intention of putting their offer in but couldn't raise the funds in time and in between 88m nipped in and with the funds ready there and then and got the deal done. Not necessarily underhanded but more underfunded.

It could also be a matter of what Yorkcourt were willing to buy, both the ground and the bowling alley were up for sale. Perhaps Yorkcourt only planned on buying the ground and took that offer to the BoI, but 88M came in with an offer for both plots, then the BoI would sell both of them together as it's easier and probably cheaper for them.