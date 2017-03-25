Upanunder wrote:
So 88M went down the casino bet 760k on red
hmm...?
I dunno anything about the cost of land but 760k doesn't sound like a lot.....that's 5 houses on my street
In the absence of a fully costed development plan we're just gonna have to join a few dots together and guestimate
In all seriousness, perhaps it was that cheap they will recoup their investment no matter what, doesn't seem like much of a punt to me, but what do I know.
Guide price was 600k. I think the rent is circa 60k per annum, a touch more than it was last year.
Devils advocate time. Could it be that Yorkcourt actually had every intention of putting their offer in but couldn't raise the funds in time and in between 88m nipped in and with the funds ready there and then and got the deal done. Not necessarily underhanded but more underfunded.