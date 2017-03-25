WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Carter

aww, c'mon......88m are gonna play down the value of the plot any way they can, its in their interests to say its contaminated and hardly worth what they paid for it, (not that anybody even knows) keeping everyone in the dark as to their intentions, its all mind games.
Make no mistake, 88m weren't doing anybody any favours by buying it, its bought to develop and make lots of money.....for 88m.....The End.
I don't know the wheels and deals surrounding the sale, or the newmarket thing, who colluded with who and why, the suggestions of hidden agendas and conflict of interests, I dunno any of that, but it all stinks to hell and back and there doesn't seem to be much recourse without some solid facts.
There may be some solid facts, and I trust those who have them are playing their cards with Wakey's best interests in mind, that means not blathering it all over the internet until its prudent to do so.

Upanunder wrote:
aww, c'mon......88m are gonna play down the value of the plot any way they can, its in their interests to say its contaminated and hardly worth what they paid for it, (not that anybody even knows) keeping everyone in the dark as to their intentions, its all mind games.
Make no mistake, 88m weren't doing anybody any favours by buying it, its bought to develop and make lots of money.....for 88m.....The End.
I don't know the wheels and deals surrounding the sale, or the newmarket thing, who colluded with who and why, the suggestions of hidden agendas and conflict of interests, I dunno any of that, but it all stinks to hell and back and there doesn't seem to be much recourse without some solid facts.
There may be some solid facts, and I trust those who have them are playing their cards with Wakey's best interests in mind, that means not blathering it all over the internet until its prudent to do so.


88m are not saying its contaminated, they took a punt and bought the site unseen and without surveys as far as I understand.

We know what they paid for it.

Why is it in their interest to say its contaminated (they have not). If they sell it on any sensible purchaser would undertake due diligence and full site investigations to establish its actual value.
Sandal Cat wrote:
88m are not saying its contaminated, they took a punt and bought the site unseen and without surveys as far as I understand.

We know what they paid for it.

Why is it in their interest to say its contaminated (they have not). If they sell it on any sensible purchaser would undertake due diligence and full site investigations to establish its actual value.



what did they pay for it ?

Upanunder wrote:
what did they pay for it ?


Not sure Manni Hussain would be happy if we revealed on here what he paid.

However when he registers the title it often mentions the purchase price so if you go nosying on the Land Registry web site you may find it there at some time.
Upanunder wrote:
what did they pay for it ?

I seem to remember when it went up for sale on the sale agents website it was offers of the region of above £600,000. What exactly was paid I don't know, it could have been more or. maybe been less. Maybe now the sale has gone through the actual figure is on land registry records which I think members of the public can access.

To buy it without a ground investigation report is risky business so it must have been a price he could afford to lose.
Sandal Cat wrote:
Not sure Manni Hussain would be happy if we revealed on here what he paid.

However when he registers the title it often mentions the purchase price so if you go nosying on the Land Registry web site you may find it there at some time.

May as well, MC said £760k in an interview last week.
