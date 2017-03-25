Scarlet Pimpernell wrote: I think you are overstating our importance. We have given 88M an area of land to redevelop, so I doubt they will be bothered. We are ensuring that we are no longer in the WMDC area therefore they have only two clubs to be concerned about. With regards Yorkcout it would appear they have pulled the wool over the the club and trust and I doubt they fear what we can do.

I am reminded of the old saying out of sight out of mind.

If you feel we have a good strong hand please let me know what it is.

I don't feel I'm overstating our importance, every time Trinity play the name Wakefield is mentioned, I went to a wedding last year near Southend, when we got sat down talking most people reacted when you mentioned Wakefield Trinity, I think we're an important advertising tool.Who are "we" that have given 88M the land? If I remember correctly they bought it from the BOI.88M won't be bothered, I don't know how much our rent is per year but if we move out 88M will have a plot of land there with no income from it.Someone else mentioned the soil, I thought it was the landfill under the terraces that were the problem, this sounds a bit odd but wasn't it arsenic that's under the stands? And would be very expensive to excavate.Your last sentence, I think we have a poor hand so I can't help you on that one.