Scarlet Pimpernell wrote: I think you are overstating our importance. We have given 88M an area of land to redevelop, so I doubt they will be bothered. We are ensuring that we are no longer in the WMDC area therefore they have only two clubs to be concerned about. With regards Yorkcout it would appear they have pulled the wool over the the club and trust and I doubt they fear what we can do.

I am reminded of the old saying out of sight out of mind.

If you feel we have a good strong hand please let me know what it is.

In my opinon I think we are in a weak position and I can't see any alternative way to the route MC is planning.However if you were running the club I would be interested to see what you would do. I am not interested in history and past mistakes, we are where we are. Its our present circumstance that matters, how would you manage the situation if it was your club ?