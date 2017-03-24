Who has 'given' 88M a piece of land to develop?
I don't think we could do much about it, it was sold to the highest bidder.
Wasn't there something about not being able to build houses on BV due to some radioactive zombie sludge in the soil that would cost more to excavate and remove, than was cost effective?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ColD, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, FickleFingerOfFate, imwakefieldtillidie, JBURT82, Khlav Kalash, PHe, pitchy, Redscat, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, TRB, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wotsupcas and 251 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}