JINJER wrote: I understand how people are thinking, but I'm guessing MC is still in bluff mode, if he says absolutely no chance that we would sell, then another bit of pressure is taken off the powers that be. I'm guessing he's keeping the council, Yorkcourt and possibly 88M on their toes.

I think you are overstating our importance. We have given 88M an area of land to redevelop, so I doubt they will be bothered. We are ensuring that we are no longer in the WMDC area therefore they have only two clubs to be concerned about. With regards Yorkcout it would appear they have pulled the wool over the the club and trust and I doubt they fear what we can do.I am reminded of the old saying out of sight out of mind.If you feel we have a good strong hand please let me know what it is.