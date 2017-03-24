Smew wrote:
Im prepared to trust him for now,
I'm sure he'll be on shortly to thank you personally.
Had
We have had to sell our best players in the past, I hope to god we never have to sell our very existence!!
being the operative word. Our existence would otherwise no longer exist.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, ball-in-hand, Big lads mate, charlie63wildcat, Dave K., dboy, djcool, djhudds, eastardsley, Emley Cat, eric35, FickleFingerOfFate, FIL, financialtimes, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, King Street Cat, Lawefield44, Manuel, nadera78, PopTart, Prince Buster, RedWhiteBlueGent, Sandal Cat, Smew, The Dreadnought, vastman, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 285 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}