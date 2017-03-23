I understand how people are thinking, but I'm guessing MC is still in bluff mode, if he says absolutely no chance that we would sell, then another bit of pressure is taken off the powers that be. I'm guessing he's keeping the council, Yorkcourt and possibly 88M on their toes.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, acko, altofts wildcat, Budgiezilla, Dave K., djcool, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Finbar, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Lawefield44, Manuel, poplar cats alive, Smew, The Avenger, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin, Wilde 3, Yosemite Sam and 391 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}