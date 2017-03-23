MashPotatoes wrote: "OUR SL POSITION IS NOT FOR SALE"

Hope that helps in your next Sky interview Mr.Carter.

Instead now Sky are creaming themselves at the thought of Toronto replacing us.

Very unhappy about our future now.



If Wakefield Trinity weren't the laughing stock of SL, we sure are now.

Got to agree with this Im afraid - cos if we don't say that then it means that our position may be negotiable. If that really is the case then we are stuffed. I hope that either MC was being a little naive or he is playing a clever card. If we cant build from our current position then how on earth could we build from the Championship?