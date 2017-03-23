WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Michael Carter

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:02 pm
wakeytrin
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2453
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Well said MC. Thought his interview on Sky tonight put our point across very well. Managing to get in the info about green belt land and the promise of a community stadium. Bravo Michael.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: Michael Carter

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:05 pm
FickleFingerOfFate
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2010
Let's see if Sky edit the interview to suit their agenda?
It's going to be on soon.

Re: Michael Carter

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:25 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1219
I missed this. Is it available anywhere please? I was very annoyed to hear Hemmings spouting the 2 Million for the franchise story in the commentary

Re: Michael Carter

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:47 pm
Upanunder

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 98
FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Let's see if Sky edit the interview to suit their agenda?
It's going to be on soon.


That would be a yes then


The only interview with MC on Sky is a clip in which he say's he would consider selling the franchise, that's it, no context no broken stadia promises, no back story, just headline manipulation to suit their agenda

Re: Michael Carter

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:45 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9050
Location: wakefield
It was on rugby AM
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Michael Carter

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:17 am
MashPotatoes
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 370
"OUR SL POSITION IS NOT FOR SALE"
Hope that helps in your next Sky interview Mr.Carter.
Instead now Sky are creaming themselves at the thought of Toronto replacing us.
Very unhappy about our future now.

If Wakefield Trinity weren't the laughing stock of SL, we sure are now.

Re: Michael Carter

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:30 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1265
Think he came across on SKY, very honest, and brought his points across quite well.

Even though we have next to no positive comments from the SKY team normally, I think Bill Arthur also brought our point over quite well

Re: Michael Carter

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:38 pm
Smew
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 07, 2011 6:10 pm
Posts: 173
MashPotatoes wrote:
"OUR SL POSITION IS NOT FOR SALE"
Hope that helps in your next Sky interview Mr.Carter.
Instead now Sky are creaming themselves at the thought of Toronto replacing us.
Very unhappy about our future now.

If Wakefield Trinity weren't the laughing stock of SL, we sure are now.


Got to agree with this Im afraid - cos if we don't say that then it means that our position may be negotiable. If that really is the case then we are stuffed. I hope that either MC was being a little naive or he is playing a clever card. If we cant build from our current position then how on earth could we build from the Championship?

Re: Michael Carter

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:55 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6115
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
I understand how people are thinking, but I'm guessing MC is still in bluff mode, if he says absolutely no chance that we would sell, then another bit of pressure is taken off the powers that be. I'm guessing he's keeping the council, Yorkcourt and possibly 88M on their toes.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, acko, altofts wildcat, Budgiezilla, Dave K., djcool, Dreadnaught, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, Finbar, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Lawefield44, Manuel, poplar cats alive, Smew, The Avenger, TrinityIHC, wakeytrin, Wilde 3, Yosemite Sam and 391 guests

c}