Think he came across on SKY, very honest, and brought his points across quite well.
Even though we have next to no positive comments from the SKY team normally, I think Bill Arthur also brought our point over quite well
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: altofts wildcat, ball-in-hand, Chaka, CHEADLE LEYTHER, coco the fullback, eastardsley, Eastern Wildcat, FickleFingerOfFate, Finbar, got there, imwakefieldtillidie, Jizzer, Khlav Kalash, Markypants, MashPotatoes, poplar cats alive, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, ricardo07, Snowy, steadygetyerboots-on, TRB, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, TrinityIHC, vastman, weighman, WF Rhino and 391 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}