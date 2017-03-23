FickleFingerOfFate wrote:
Let's see if Sky edit the interview to suit their agenda?
It's going to be on soon.
That would be a yes then
The only interview with MC on Sky is a clip in which he say's he would consider selling the franchise, that's it, no context no broken stadia promises, no back story, just headline manipulation to suit their agenda
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, Big lads mate, Ceps, charlie63wildcat, cocker, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, King Street Cat, Kiyan, maurice, Redscat, rlbet, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, Ste100Centurions, The Avenger, thebeagle, Towns88, upthecats, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wotsupcas and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}