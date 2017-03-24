I picked him out for praise in the other thread - but without any stats to back it up; he just looked busy to me. Him and Allgood did some unremarkable but solid graft all night I thought. Every team needs these quiet grafters, and they both look the part - Arona however, also provides good go forward and seems less likely to give away a daft penalty than Allgood.
