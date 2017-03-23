WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Arona 43 tackles

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:29 pm
PopTart






There were lots of reasons why we won today both positive and negative but Arona's tackle count was a big but possibly unseen reason.


Re: Arona 43 tackles

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:34 pm
jakeyg95




PopTart wrote:
There were lots of reasons why we won today both positive and negative but Arona's tackle count was a big but possibly unseen reason.


Good go forward too. Our best forward this season.

Re: Arona 43 tackles

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:39 pm
vastman






jakeyg95 wrote:
Good go forward too. Our best forward this season.


Him and Ashurst, I can't pick between them.


Re: Arona 43 tackles

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:44 pm
FickleFingerOfFate





vastman wrote:
Him and Ashurst, I can't pick between them.

Didn't see much of Ashurst tonight, towards the latter stages seemed to be lurking about on the wing.
As for Arona, has done his first season bedding in and now showing why the Cronulla forum was complimentary of him.

Re: Arona 43 tackles

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:33 am
charlie63wildcat




That is awesome. Yes, we don't see that effort and it deserves a lot of praise. It's a shame technology and money can't have a real time stat like tat rattling up in the ground!

