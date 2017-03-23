That is awesome. Yes, we don't see that effort and it deserves a lot of praise. It's a shame technology and money can't have a real time stat like tat rattling up in the ground!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, Big lads mate, Ceps, charlie63wildcat, cocker, Emley Cat, FickleFingerOfFate, King Street Cat, Kiyan, maurice, Redscat, rlbet, Scarlet Pimpernell, Slugger McBatt, Ste100Centurions, The Avenger, thebeagle, Towns88, upthecats, wakeytrin, Wildthing, wotsupcas and 284 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|
c}