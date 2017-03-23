|
|
There were lots of reasons why we won today both positive and negative but Arona's tackle count was a big but possibly unseen reason.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:34 pm
|
|
PopTart wrote:
There were lots of reasons why we won today both positive and negative but Arona's tackle count was a big but possibly unseen reason.
Good go forward too. Our best forward this season.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:39 pm
|
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Good go forward too. Our best forward this season.
Him and Ashurst, I can't pick between them.
|
|
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:44 pm
|
|
vastman wrote:
Him and Ashurst, I can't pick between them.
Didn't see much of Ashurst tonight, towards the latter stages seemed to be lurking about on the wing.
As for Arona, has done his first season bedding in and now showing why the Cronulla forum was complimentary of him.
|
|
