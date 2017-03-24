Alan wrote: Ah, but he probably would have been when he landed, Derek. Of course, he may not have caught it without Dawson hanging on to him. For me, the most irrefutably wrong decision was Hampshire's 'knock-on'. And didn't they score a try from the ensuing set of six?

Quite right Alan , upon starting to play RL as a junior you are told when catching a ' bomb ' to turn your body to the side in case you drop it , which is exactly what Ryan did , the ball went backwards , he regathered it to take it forwardThe game would have been completely different if the ref had judged it correctlyYes he was poor , we were also poor in our decision makingIt's gone now , regroup and go again , the target is now 38 points