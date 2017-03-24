WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!!

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:36 am
maurice
reffy wrote:
There was only one blatant error, Hampshire lost the ball backwards. Hampshire's pass was forward, Acton stepping to the left was marginal and Hock was rightly penalised for a high shot. The VR decision was Thaler's but the ref seemed a bit harsher with Leigh at the ruck.

Was it the ref's fault we lost? No but he had an influence. The defeat was down to Leigh's clueless performance in the second half, they had no Plan B.


Hi reffy did you go? If so he wasn't just harsher he was bent, and I include the 10m policing in that. Teams lose games but refs can give impetus

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:02 pm
reffy
Stop your playground posing Maurice, it is repetitive nonsense. Referees are in turn totally crap or excellent and all points in between, none of them are bent.

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:19 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
If Hampsire catches the ball like he should, the referee doesn't even come into the equation.

I actually went Maurice and we blew it of our own accord - Our kicking game was absolutely dreadful second half. We may as just passed it straight in to Jones-Bishop's bread basket as that is where each kick landed.

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:28 pm
sgtwilko
maurice wrote:
The way the ref manages certain areas will dictate the outcome of many games, if he is consistent then errors are human.

The few calls a ref makes in terms of influencing moments in a game pale into insignificance in comparison to a player running a line, picking a pass, making a brake l, grounding a ball, kicking a ball, dropping a goal, dropping a ball, passing forward, not passing at all, missing a tackle, taking a dummy, slipping over, getting injured, fatigue, losing ones temper, getting put in the sin bin.....

Do you get the point? Ref tiny tiny input! 34 players bloody huge input into a result.
Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:47 pm
maurice
reffy wrote:
Stop your playground posing Maurice, it is repetitive nonsense. Referees are in turn totally crap or excellent and all points in between, none of them are bent.


Stop pontificating from the moral high ground you reside Reffy, did you go? He took Leigh back farther all night, that is not by accident its by choice/deliberate. I can handle mistakes as they make calls as they see it as it happens, they choose how they implement the 10m or allow the ptb to be. Bent? Incapable of doing the job? Agenda? What makes a ref choose to do that?
One thing is for certain we are not getting the rub and its not evening itself up so far. Should we have won - certainly should, would we have won with Josh on when we had some ball on their line eventually in the 2nd half - probably. Did we play some dumb RL second half - certainly did.
A general observation of todays refs is that they are young and inexperienced - the experience decided to leave for some reason.
I will say it again give me the whistle tomorrow for Leigh v NRL table toppers and I will guarantee a Leigh win, that is how much these guys control the outcome of games. Consistency is needed.
