reffy wrote: Stop your playground posing Maurice, it is repetitive nonsense. Referees are in turn totally crap or excellent and all points in between, none of them are bent.

Stop pontificating from the moral high ground you reside Reffy, did you go? He took Leigh back farther all night, that is not by accident its by choice/deliberate. I can handle mistakes as they make calls as they see it as it happens, they choose how they implement the 10m or allow the ptb to be. Bent? Incapable of doing the job? Agenda? What makes a ref choose to do that?One thing is for certain we are not getting the rub and its not evening itself up so far. Should we have won - certainly should, would we have won with Josh on when we had some ball on their line eventually in the 2nd half - probably. Did we play some dumb RL second half - certainly did.A general observation of todays refs is that they are young and inexperienced - the experience decided to leave for some reason.I will say it again give me the whistle tomorrow for Leigh v NRL table toppers and I will guarantee a Leigh win, that is how much these guys control the outcome of games. Consistency is needed.