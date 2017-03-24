WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!!

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 7:53 am
ColD
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5054
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
oggy123 wrote:
Not blinkers at all mate... We wasn't at the pace tonight but wasn't beaten by a better team... They got roll on last 10 and first 15 of 2nd half on back of our slow line speed and sloppiness... We had 3 big calls that we're all ruled wrongly which directly influenced 3 tries, Hampshire pass wasn't forward... Hampshires "knock on" and bishop being short which he was but "momentum" took him over but didn't apply too hampshires pass? Losing drinkwater was a blow we lost our way around the park! We need Patterson Weston back next week... Tickle needs a rest for a game he's been doing big minutes and it showed... Tough place too go is wakey and we will go again just annoying when so many big calls influence the game so much!


Like I say - blinkers off

Hampshire passed the ball on the 20 meter line - it was caught a yard and a half in front of that

Knock on I'll give you - but it's the norm for the ref to give them, more likely to question how the hell he dropped it in the 1st place, poor kick and under no pressure - the guy terrifies me every time a kick come to him

Bishop looked a try all day long at full speed, hence why the ref gave it - looks 50/50 to me but couldn't really be overruled

Big game against Widnes now
Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:18 am
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 130
The coach seems to think the centre position is more important than full back. Mistakes at centre can be rectified, whereas at full back can be fatal. Hamoshire is not a full back. Please swap him back permanently with Brown.

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 8:34 am
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5134
Location: lowton
CHEADLE LEYTHER wrote:
The coach seems to think the centre position is more important than full back. Mistakes at centre can be rectified, whereas at full back can be fatal. Hamoshire is not a full back. Please swap him back permanently with Brown.
might b a chance for rocky at7 and riddy at six would solve a few problems .

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:03 am
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16119
Location: Warrington
Well when he moved to 7 last night he didn't convince me.
c}