oggy123 wrote: Not blinkers at all mate... We wasn't at the pace tonight but wasn't beaten by a better team... They got roll on last 10 and first 15 of 2nd half on back of our slow line speed and sloppiness... We had 3 big calls that we're all ruled wrongly which directly influenced 3 tries, Hampshire pass wasn't forward... Hampshires "knock on" and bishop being short which he was but "momentum" took him over but didn't apply too hampshires pass? Losing drinkwater was a blow we lost our way around the park! We need Patterson Weston back next week... Tickle needs a rest for a game he's been doing big minutes and it showed... Tough place too go is wakey and we will go again just annoying when so many big calls influence the game so much!

Like I say - blinkers offHampshire passed the ball on the 20 meter line - it was caught a yard and a half in front of thatKnock on I'll give you - but it's the norm for the ref to give them, more likely to question how the hell he dropped it in the 1st place, poor kick and under no pressure - the guy terrifies me every time a kick come to himBishop looked a try all day long at full speed, hence why the ref gave it - looks 50/50 to me but couldn't really be overruledBig game against Widnes now