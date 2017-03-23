You win some you lose some , no problem with the result, I thought wakey where mediocre tonight and Leigh made some awful errors . We have injuries and players out of their natural positions , Hampshire is imo NOT a fullback and Mitch Brown has my confidence more under the high ball . The ref was bloody awful but we shouldn't of lost that game tonight and fair play to Wakefield for coming back at us in the manner they did .A few changes next week and i think the players that come in need to try and step up and cement their places. On a positive note we are competing well and I'll settle for that at this stage of the season . Let's not get carried away by a few good wins and ahead of ourselves , this is super league we are in now let's enjoy the ride .