Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
You win some you lose some , no problem with the result, I thought wakey where mediocre tonight and Leigh made some awful errors . We have injuries and players out of their natural positions , Hampshire is imo NOT a fullback and Mitch Brown has my confidence more under the high ball . The ref was bloody awful but we shouldn't of lost that game tonight and fair play to Wakefield for coming back at us in the manner they did .A few changes next week and i think the players that come in need to try and step up and cement their places. On a positive note we are competing well and I'll settle for that at this stage of the season . Let's not get carried away by a few good wins and ahead of ourselves , this is super league we are in now let's enjoy the ride .

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

charlie caroli User avatar
I don't like to criticise Refs , but he was very poor tonight, and I can't just blame Hampshire, I think Drinky going off changed the game .

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

reffy User avatar
The ref was poor as were Leigh.

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

inside man User avatar
Got hell of a lot wrong and can't fault you for feeling grieved over it, Drinkwater going off the turning point for me, that and Gareth Hocks Jeckyll and Hyde performance.
