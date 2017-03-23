First of all I'm not one too call refs, seen some very good Reffing performances this year, noticed on VT Campbell gets a bit of stick but never seen him much so didn't comment, that was awful, every big call he got wrong!! He crucified us for stuff and didn't do wakey... He's control of the ruck in the 2nd half was shambolic (for both teams) gaz hock high tackle?? Don't make me laugh... Hampshire forward pass was never forward... Would like too see the arundel try slowed down as I think he's foot was dead when he finally put the ball down. Hampshire knock on?? Then let the one off huby go as backwards?? We call rugby union but at least they get the calls right! Absolutely disgusting performance that tonight... That said we was off the pace and wakey took their chance so hands up well done but that was shocking!!!