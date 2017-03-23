WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 9:57 pm
oggy123
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: LEIGH
First of all I'm not one too call refs, seen some very good Reffing performances this year, noticed on VT Campbell gets a bit of stick but never seen him much so didn't comment, that was awful, every big call he got wrong!! He crucified us for stuff and didn't do wakey... He's control of the ruck in the 2nd half was shambolic (for both teams) gaz hock high tackle?? Don't make me laugh... Hampshire forward pass was never forward... Would like too see the arundel try slowed down as I think he's foot was dead when he finally put the ball down. Hampshire knock on?? Then let the one off huby go as backwards?? We call rugby union but at least they get the calls right! Absolutely disgusting performance that tonight... That said we was off the pace and wakey took their chance so hands up well done but that was shocking!!!
Englands Ashes :)

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:01 pm
propforward 2338
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 445
oggy123 wrote:
First of all I'm not one too call refs, seen some very good Reffing performances this year, noticed on VT Campbell gets a bit of stick but never seen him much so didn't comment, that was awful, every big call he got wrong!! He crucified us for stuff and didn't do wakey... He's control of the ruck in the 2nd half was shambolic (for both teams) gaz hock high tackle?? Don't make me laugh... Hampshire forward pass was never forward... Would like too see the arundel try slowed down as I think he's foot was dead when he finally put the ball down. Hampshire knock on?? Then let the one off huby go as backwards?? We call rugby union but at least they get the calls right! Absolutely disgusting performance that tonight... That said we was off the pace and wakey took their chance so hands up well done but that was shocking!!!

they had 12 tackles,according to ref all on side our first tackle off side hock tackle was as fair as a tackle you will see just hard

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:05 pm
oggy123
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: LEIGH
Can live with the offside it happens in every game... What I can't comprehend is the way he got every big call wrong!
Englands Ashes :)

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:08 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5051
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
oggy123 wrote:
Can live with the offside it happens in every game... What I can't comprehend is the way he got every big call wrong!


Alternatively- take your blinkers off, we blew it

Hey ho, live and learn onwards and upwards
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:12 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9228
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Yes, we probably were on the wrong end of some important decisions yet, for me, the score probably accurately reflected the 80 minutes. We were never in the game for the 2nd 40. We are going to have to get the 'away monkey' off our backs pretty soon.

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:13 pm
oggy123
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: LEIGH
Not blinkers at all mate... We wasn't at the pace tonight but wasn't beaten by a better team... They got roll on last 10 and first 15 of 2nd half on back of our slow line speed and sloppiness... We had 3 big calls that we're all ruled wrongly which directly influenced 3 tries, Hampshire pass wasn't forward... Hampshires "knock on" and bishop being short which he was but "momentum" took him over but didn't apply too hampshires pass? Losing drinkwater was a blow we lost our way around the park! We need Patterson Weston back next week... Tickle needs a rest for a game he's been doing big minutes and it showed... Tough place too go is wakey and we will go again just annoying when so many big calls influence the game so much!
Englands Ashes :)

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:32 pm
supercat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1783
He got a lot wrong for both teams. If miller hadn't have put his arms in front of his chin he would have still been rotating round hocks forearm now. It was clearly a forward pass but knock on was wrong. Also fafita not in touch plus tackle leading to that decision a shoulder charge. Also full back stops a kick with foot and winger offside picking ball up. Last try is debatable but tackled in air in process of scoring should be penalty try even if not planted on the line

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:33 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 296
Hampshire's pass was clearly forward, BJB definitely scored but Hampshire knock on was wrong. We got a few penalties I thought were soft though, referee was pretty rubbish in our favour but hey ho.

Re: Worst officiating performance I've seen in a long while!

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:37 pm
oggy123
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Nov 26, 2005 5:50 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: LEIGH
Ref was poor for both teams around the Ruck and like you said we got a couple of calls I.e Dawson ball steal and fifita was in touch!! I'd like too see arundel try slowed down I think he's foot was over... What annoyed me was every big call that directly influenced a try went your way... I like wakey and as I said you was clinical and got a roll on 2nd half so can't take that away from you
Englands Ashes :)

Users browsing this forum: Brummy Leyther, Centurino, CHEADLE LEYTHER, Gallanteer, Hasbag, hatty, Iggy79, Kiyan, Leythersteve, lincsrlfan, Markypants, Mookachaka, oggy123, Old Timer No 4, Paul_Lyon, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, REDWHITEANDBLUE, robsnan, shadrack, supercat and 345 guests

c}