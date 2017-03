We dominated them and were on the front foot 90% of the second half and we were in command playing a tiring team and looked as though we could score a try whenever we were 25 yards/ 20metres from their try line. i could not understand after a sustained spell of pressure in the Leigh half the going for goal and 2 points when given a penalty just 5 to 10 yards from their line near to touch and only 4 points in front. the penalty kick attempt drifted wide and it was caught and run out by Leigh, it could have cost us the game if Leigh hadn't been so knackered with all the defence they were having to do in the second half.