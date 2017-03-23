TrinityIHC wrote: We need to sort our goal line defence out though, think we've defended about 2 sets all season that have started in our own 20. We've done well to get back into the game but not gonna be enough when we meet Cas and Wigan

Don't agree with that tbh.Yes if you view last night in isolation we had a shocking twenty minutes I agree. However over the season so far the improvement has been a bit of a highlight to me. Our goal line defence won us the game against Saints and to a degree Salford and it was absolutely superb against Hull.Yes it's not there yet but it's not bad IMHO.The let down for me is silly of poorly executed plays. Grix silly kick on the third. Even if that had worked what was the net gain! Or Chester's silly decision to go for two! It wasn't a certain two points and even if it had of been I'm not sure it was worth it, Time and time gain it's the basics we get wrong though more so against Leeds than last night.That said at least we didn't kick it straight over the dead ball line like the Leigh player did on the second, now that was a brain fart