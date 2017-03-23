The only reason I said that was because a few years ago, when JK was last here, I was friendly with Mrs Kear and was invited to be her guest at a couple of games. When GB or England were playing the Aussies and there was a lot of selection talk, I asked Mrs Kear who John would play in the halves.



I expected a "John says he would play Joe Bloggs" and that would be it (can't remember who was under discussion at the time). The text I got back was not only his full team selection but also when and how the subs would be used. His selection was all about playing a forward in the halves for the first twenty, "to take the sting out of the game", and then rotating the subs so that a half-back came on and took over.



The selection tonight reminded me of that.



Chris Chester brings the creativity and the desire for open rugby. JK brings the experience and structure. On the whole, it's working.