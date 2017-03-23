WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A dog with 2 masters?

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:33 pm
charlie63wildcat




Slugger McBatt wrote:
The team selection was typical Kear and shows the benefit of his experience. Leigh are a big side. He started with Hadley on at 9, certainly more beef than Wood or Finn would have been, to soak up the early heavy work. When the forwards have done their job and soaked up the pressure and taken some of the energy from the Leigh side, you bring on Miller and have all your fast men on the park, and probably the quickest half-back the most fresh.

And it worked.

I have to say that the way it played out, you are right, though I'm not sure how much soaking up we did. It was more like passive Rugby and rolling over from 20-40 mins. And whilst I don't want to be churlish when we have won, "The team selection was typical Kear" kind of voices the slight disquiet I have about this arrangement. But if it works well so what? If Kear and Chester are happy, the team is happy, then my speculation is unfounded and we are all happy

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:34 pm
TrinityIHC






Slugger McBatt wrote:
The team selection was typical Kear and shows the benefit of his experience. Leigh are a big side. He started with Hadley on at 9, certainly more beef than Wood or Finn would have been, to soak up the early heavy work. When the forwards have done their job and soaked up the pressure and taken some of the energy from the Leigh side, you bring on Miller and have all your fast men on the park, and probably the quickest half-back the most fresh.

And it worked.


Agree, also 2nd half was a classical Kear-style performance - drag a team into an arm wrestle, and be better at the basics. Great tactic which came up with the goods tonight.

1st half will be a concern, still waiting for a complete performance but at least we know the lads can grind out results.

Thought Hirst looked a handful and Fifita had arguably best game in a Wakey shirt - great offload for the opener as well.


Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:46 pm
charlie63wildcat




TrinityIHC wrote:
Agree, also 2nd half was a classical Kear-style performance - drag a team into an arm wrestle, and be better at the basics. Great tactic which came up with the goods tonight.

1st half will be a concern, still waiting for a complete performance but at least we know the lads can grind out results.

Thought Hirst looked a handful and Fifita had arguably best game in a Wakey shirt - great offload for the opener as well.

FIFITA was awesome for the whole time he was on, both halves. He really has upped his game. He looks much fitter and is taking risks in the right parts of the field. He was a real handful for them and was one of the reasons we won. We certainly have some match winners, which is good news. I agree, Hirst also looked the part too. Makes you wonder why he wasn't in SL before

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:08 am
Slugger McBatt






The only reason I said that was because a few years ago, when JK was last here, I was friendly with Mrs Kear and was invited to be her guest at a couple of games. When GB or England were playing the Aussies and there was a lot of selection talk, I asked Mrs Kear who John would play in the halves.

I expected a "John says he would play Joe Bloggs" and that would be it (can't remember who was under discussion at the time). The text I got back was not only his full team selection but also when and how the subs would be used. His selection was all about playing a forward in the halves for the first twenty, "to take the sting out of the game", and then rotating the subs so that a half-back came on and took over.

The selection tonight reminded me of that.

Chris Chester brings the creativity and the desire for open rugby. JK brings the experience and structure. On the whole, it's working.

