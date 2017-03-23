charlie63wildcat wrote: Well maybe I was a bit premature with my panic there, I was just sounding out a misgiving I had when I saw Kear was coming our way. It felt like it might me a vote of half confidence in Chester, which I didn't like cos I thought he did a sound job for us last season and wrongly got some stick as we unfolded at the end. Having spoken to one or 2 in the game, Kear doesn't strike me as being willing to be no2 but I could be wrong. Anyway a win's a win I guess but we are definitely a work in progress. I just hope this partnership CAN sort it

Of course there is the potential for an issue there, you'd have to be totally naive not to see that. However I don't think there is any evidence that there is an issue.We are playing OK and with a reasonable intensity level, we are just executing the game poorly. Although that second forty for me was our most complete half this season.