Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:28 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2959
vastman wrote:
He wants it to be, he just can't wait to moan because that's all he's got - since when in the SL era was a 12 point lead a winning margin! Though to be fair this bloke thinks it's all over if we fall behind to a one pointer.

TBH I'm delighted with how we are playing. If you can win when you're not playing especially well then that sure as hell bodes well for when we get our purple patch and we will. :D

I know we haven't but we could easily be another 4 points better off with a bit more game management.

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:28 pm
Hank Moody
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 02, 2014 1:10 pm
Posts: 65
Willzay wrote:
Kear coming back is proving into a disaster. Team selection tonight is shocking.


The gift that keeps on giving. :lol:

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:35 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25562
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
I know we haven't but we could easily be another 4 points better off with a bit more game management.


That's what I mean, once that happens we will take off imho. I think in Finn, Grix Miller and Williams we perhaps have to many leaders/playmakers and perhaps the hierarchy needs sorting and that will happen I'm sure.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:39 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1212
PopTart wrote:
There is no evidence that there is a problem there.
Why try and create an issue.

Well maybe I was a bit premature with my panic there, I was just sounding out a misgiving I had when I saw Kear was coming our way. It felt like it might me a vote of half confidence in Chester, which I didn't like cos I thought he did a sound job for us last season and wrongly got some stick as we unfolded at the end. Having spoken to one or 2 in the game, Kear doesn't strike me as being willing to be no2 but I could be wrong. Anyway a win's a win I guess but we are definitely a work in progress. I just hope this partnership CAN sort it

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:43 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25562
Location: Poodle Power!
charlie63wildcat wrote:
Well maybe I was a bit premature with my panic there, I was just sounding out a misgiving I had when I saw Kear was coming our way. It felt like it might me a vote of half confidence in Chester, which I didn't like cos I thought he did a sound job for us last season and wrongly got some stick as we unfolded at the end. Having spoken to one or 2 in the game, Kear doesn't strike me as being willing to be no2 but I could be wrong. Anyway a win's a win I guess but we are definitely a work in progress. I just hope this partnership CAN sort it


Of course there is the potential for an issue there, you'd have to be totally naive not to see that. However I don't think there is any evidence that there is an issue.

We are playing OK and with a reasonable intensity level, we are just executing the game poorly. Although that second forty for me was our most complete half this season.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:48 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1212
vastman wrote:
He wants it to be, he just can't wait to moan because that's all he's got - since when in the SL era was a 12 point lead a winning margin! Though to be fair this bloke thinks it's all over if we fall behind to a one pointer.

TBH I'm delighted with how we are playing. If you can win when you're not playing especially well then that sure as hell bodes well for when we get our purple patch and we will. :D

Just asking a question. I think that's fair enough. I'm delighted they can play great Rugby. I'm not delighted they can't play 80 mins without a meltdown somewhere. I am probably off the mark with the 2 masters but it certainly did cross my mind at the season's start. I was happy enough with Chester. You have to admit, Leeds was terrible and for 40 mins it looked like a repeat performance

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:56 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 297
vastman wrote:
Of course there is the potential for an issue there, you'd have to be totally naive not to see that. However I don't think there is any evidence that there is an issue.

We are playing OK and with a reasonable intensity level, we are just executing the game poorly. Although that second forty for me was our most complete half this season.


Personally think the first half at Saints shades it but second half today definitely second.

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:07 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1212
vastman wrote:
Of course there is the potential for an issue there, you'd have to be totally naive not to see that. However I don't think there is any evidence that there is an issue.

We are playing OK and with a reasonable intensity level, we are just executing the game poorly. Although that second forty for me was our most complete half this season.

Yes it was. Taking a positive, the ability to go from appalling to good with a team talk and the right interchanges is an encouraging sign

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:25 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5022
Location: Over there
The team selection was typical Kear and shows the benefit of his experience. Leigh are a big side. He started with Hadley on at 9, certainly more beef than Wood or Finn would have been, to soak up the early heavy work. When the forwards have done their job and soaked up the pressure and taken some of the energy from the Leigh side, you bring on Miller and have all your fast men on the park, and probably the quickest half-back the most fresh.

And it worked.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, acko, Big lads mate, Budgiezilla, captaincaveman, charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, Disney cat, Eastern Wildcat, eric35, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, fullofhope, glow, Google [Bot], Hank Moody, Hessle Roader, imwakefieldtillidie, jakeyg95, JBURT82, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, MashPotatoes, newgroundb4wakey, PHe, pitchy, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, Scarlet Pimpernell, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, Smew, Spookdownunder, STEVENM1000, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, TRB, Trinity1315, TRT, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wotsupcas, wtid71 and 547 guests

