WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A dog with 2 masters?

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity A dog with 2 masters?

 
Post a reply

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:28 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 2959
vastman wrote:
He wants it to be, he just can't wait to moan because that's all he's got - since when in the SL era was a 12 point lead a winning margin! Though to be fair this bloke thinks it's all over if we fall behind to a one pointer.

TBH I'm delighted with how we are playing. If you can win when you're not playing especially well then that sure as hell bodes well for when we get our purple patch and we will. :D

I know we haven't but we could easily be another 4 points better off with a bit more game management.

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:28 pm
Hank Moody User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Feb 02, 2014 1:10 pm
Posts: 65
Willzay wrote:
Kear coming back is proving into a disaster. Team selection tonight is shocking.


The gift that keeps on giving. :lol:

Re: A dog with 2 masters?

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:35 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25558
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
I know we haven't but we could easily be another 4 points better off with a bit more game management.


That's what I mean, once that happens we will take off imho. I think in Finn, Grix Miller and Williams we perhaps have to many leaders/playmakers and perhaps the hierarchy needs sorting and that will happen I'm sure.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Big lads mate, Bluedog Reborn, bonaire, Budgiezilla, Bullsmad, charlie63wildcat, cocker, coco the fullback, ColD, Disney cat, drdnght, Egg Banjo, Felis Silvestris, FickleFingerOfFate, glow, Hank Moody, jakeyg95, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, pitchy, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, steadygetyerboots-on, STEVENM1000, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, The Dreadnought, themightynortherner, ThePrinter, TRB, Trinity1315, vastman, wakefield1990, WF Rhino and 455 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,541,4822,17775,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
6-20
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
28-24
LEIGH
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}