Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 1:46 pm
barton baird
Bloody hell, never known so many getting wound up about someone yapping on t.v. When you go to a match you don't have commentary, so turn down the sound and watch the game. :D
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 2:38 pm
RoyBoy29
Yes you do....they are all around you

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 3:34 pm
Beverley red
CharlieWong wrote:
Everything about sky's coverage of rugby league is a joke. From having the same corny intro music from the 90s to the childish graphics accompanying it. Garbage commentary. Pundits below average and a studio set that looks fit for Borat.
The only thing SKY did for the game apart from the cash was to offer the choice ground microphones without the commentary. & for some unexplained reason they binned that after a short spell. Bring it back & I would consider subscribing again.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:17 am
barton baird
:thumb:
RoyBoy29 wrote:
Yes you do....they are all around you
:thumb:
