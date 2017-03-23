Deus Dat Incrementum wrote: Quite interesting that. I have never really looked at it that way. However the NRL choose to look at previous SL coaching positions as not really 'first grade" with madge winning a premiership at South's and Trent Robinson at the roosters.

Over the last couple of seasons the SL has started to look more like the NRL in that there can be huge variances in a teams performances from one year to another.

In SL we have seen Leeds pick up all 3 trophies then play in the middle 8. Us as minor premiers (aus) then can't buy a win and Hull go from clear their talks to CC winners the season after.

That happens in the NRL a lot. The sharks were in crisis with the Asada scandals (and iirc flannagan was banned from coaching for a while) to winning the comp. The roosters and South's struggled last year whilst Canberra came from nowhere to get into the last 4.

On that basis Jason Demeteriou is our man.

XP, Deus, but same point on SL coaches. The dramatic switches in performance is a recent phenomenon in SL, and again seems to be being copied from the NRL!! It seems that momentum has become an irresistible force in the game: previously this seemed to relate to individual games, but now it seems to flow through seasons more than ever. We've seen it at the start of our last 2 seasons, and an vouch for it more than anyone!