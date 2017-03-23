WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rookie coaches and the NRL - interesting article

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rookie coaches and the NRL - interesting article

 
Post a reply

Rookie coaches and the NRL - interesting article

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:18 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 13967
Location: NFL playoffs
Has anyone read this interesting piece in the Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/ ... plan-fails

I have generally been of the view that taking a punt on a rookie coach is a huge gamble and coaches need time to improve themselves and get mistakes out of their system, but this is a really interesting opposite take with evidence from the NRL.

If a coach can’t find a way to victory at their first club, they are unlikely to find it down the track, particularly as their views on the game become more entrenched through their experiences.

If a coach does not win a premiership at his first crack at the big-time, the odds are he won’t. Since 2007, every title with the exception of the Dragons in 2010 has been led by a coach at their first club. Wayne Bennett, arguably the greatest coach the game has known, was the one to buck the trend.

During the NRL era, Tim Sheens is the only coach to have been forced out by a club – the Cowboys in 2001 – and to go on and win a title with his next team.


Since 2007, NRL clubs have turned 23 times to a coach with previous head coaching experience at another club. Taking out Wayne Bennett and his Broncos-Dragons-Knights-Broncos moves, clubs have recycled a coach on 20 occasions. Those hires have netted zero premierships and just four grand final appearances with Des Hasler (79-55 at Canterbury), Anthony Griffin (16-13 at Penrith) and Michael Hagan (26-25 at Parramatta) the only three to have a winning record.


Any thoughts?
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: Rookie coaches and the NRL - interesting article

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:48 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 363
Quite interesting that. I have never really looked at it that way. However the NRL choose to look at previous SL coaching positions as not really 'first grade" with madge winning a premiership at South's and Trent Robinson at the roosters.
Over the last couple of seasons the SL has started to look more like the NRL in that there can be huge variances in a teams performances from one year to another.
In SL we have seen Leeds pick up all 3 trophies then play in the middle 8. Us as minor premiers (aus) then can't buy a win and Hull go from clear their talks to CC winners the season after.
That happens in the NRL a lot. The sharks were in crisis with the Asada scandals (and iirc flannagan was banned from coaching for a while) to winning the comp. The roosters and South's struggled last year whilst Canberra came from nowhere to get into the last 4.
On that basis Jason Demeteriou is our man.

Re: Rookie coaches and the NRL - interesting article

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:01 pm
NtW Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 394
Interesting, but it seems to be a theory being supported by clever presentation of selective facts. Two of the last four GFs were won by former SL coaches, so these are hardly rookie coaches (much as the Aussies seem to ignore SL's existence, like when they parade 'retiring' players who are moving over!).

That said, my personal view is that the best bet is an assistant who has served a decent apprenticeship in a successful environment:again, I wouldn't really call them 'rookies' then, though technically I guess they are.

I'm also a firm believer in a controlled handover where possible. Applied to our situation, I see little point binning Smith off now: the damage is done as far as SL is concerned, and whilst we might avoid the middle 8s we won't make top 4. Equally, if, as I now expect, we do finish in the middles, there's no chance we'll not finish in the top 3, so leave Smith in charge, and look to bring in a replacement for 2018.

Re: Rookie coaches and the NRL - interesting article

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 11:05 pm
NtW Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 394
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
Quite interesting that. I have never really looked at it that way. However the NRL choose to look at previous SL coaching positions as not really 'first grade" with madge winning a premiership at South's and Trent Robinson at the roosters.
Over the last couple of seasons the SL has started to look more like the NRL in that there can be huge variances in a teams performances from one year to another.
In SL we have seen Leeds pick up all 3 trophies then play in the middle 8. Us as minor premiers (aus) then can't buy a win and Hull go from clear their talks to CC winners the season after.
That happens in the NRL a lot. The sharks were in crisis with the Asada scandals (and iirc flannagan was banned from coaching for a while) to winning the comp. The roosters and South's struggled last year whilst Canberra came from nowhere to get into the last 4.
On that basis Jason Demeteriou is our man.


XP, Deus, but same point on SL coaches. The dramatic switches in performance is a recent phenomenon in SL, and again seems to be being copied from the NRL!! It seems that momentum has become an irresistible force in the game: previously this seemed to relate to individual games, but now it seems to flow through seasons more than ever. We've seen it at the start of our last 2 seasons, and an vouch for it more than anyone!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Deus Dat Incrementum, Dezzies_right_hook, Ganson's Optician, getdownmonkeyman, jackflash, jj86, LostInNewcastle, NtW, Red Rocket, TrevorGrice, WalterWizard, Wire and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,541,5282,18575,8734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
6-20
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
28-24
LEIGH
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R4
GOLD COAST
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 15:00
CH1-R3
LONDON
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 25th Mar : 18:30
CH1-R3
BARROW
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 26th Mar : 06:00
NRL-R4
WESTS
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sun 26th Mar : 08:30
NRL-R4
ST GEORGE
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  














c}