If a coach can’t find a way to victory at their first club, they are unlikely to find it down the track, particularly as their views on the game become more entrenched through their experiences.



If a coach does not win a premiership at his first crack at the big-time, the odds are he won’t. Since 2007, every title with the exception of the Dragons in 2010 has been led by a coach at their first club. Wayne Bennett, arguably the greatest coach the game has known, was the one to buck the trend.



During the NRL era, Tim Sheens is the only coach to have been forced out by a club – the Cowboys in 2001 – and to go on and win a title with his next team.

Since 2007, NRL clubs have turned 23 times to a coach with previous head coaching experience at another club. Taking out Wayne Bennett and his Broncos-Dragons-Knights-Broncos moves, clubs have recycled a coach on 20 occasions. Those hires have netted zero premierships and just four grand final appearances with Des Hasler (79-55 at Canterbury), Anthony Griffin (16-13 at Penrith) and Michael Hagan (26-25 at Parramatta) the only three to have a winning record.

Has anyone read this interesting piece in the Guardian:I have generally been of the view that taking a punt on a rookie coach is a huge gamble and coaches need time to improve themselves and get mistakes out of their system, but this is a really interesting opposite take with evidence from the NRL.Any thoughts?