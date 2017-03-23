|
"Stand by me as I stand by you, be brave and dare to dream".
Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:56 pm
steadygetyerboots-on wrote:
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/trinitys-young-lions/
Great work!
As great as it is I think it's difficult to get excited about players who might be brilliant in a few years when the rest of the clubs future looks so bleak. The ground issue is just an all encompassing cloud over everything to do with the club.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:35 pm
Redscat
Club 1873 works!! Well done lads. Let's all hope they have a club to play for in years to come.
Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:40 pm
Looks like my 'commit 6' is paying dividends already!
And to top it off, I won a tenner the other month!
It's a no brainer.
