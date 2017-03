Is live on Wigan t.v tonight from 7:30 p.m. Also the Wigan v Saints reserves game on Saturday is live on there on Saturday k.o. 2 p.m.

SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS



For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.



For 27 - 0 you get a trophy

For 75 - 0 you get sod all.



Wigan had eight in a row

Saints have five in a row