I mean, fine - he's their player and they must choose how best to bring him on, but I thought that the idea he had gone as far as possible in the U19s was implicit in the original decision they made to send him to the Bulls to play at open-age championship level. What puzzles me is why they took him back to play U19s - it seems pointless, imo, unless they are super keen to win the U19s and regard us as a big threat.

They didn't take him back to play U19s. They took him back because they had Ormondroyd, JJB & Galloway injured, and Singleton had just picked up a 6 match ban. Add to that Garbutt and another (I forget which) were doubts as to whether they'd be fit for the next game, they were starting to get very short of props. So Oledzki was recalled and named in their 19 man squad. As it happened, the two doubts were ok to play so they didn't need him in the end.With Galloway, Ormondroyd & Singleton still unavailable, they maybe don't want to risk losing his for a guaranteed month again, so he can play 19s for a bit until they have numbers back, at which point I wouldn't be surprised if he came back to Bradford.Whilst they think there's a chance they may need him, they're not going to want him to be gone for a month, and I can't say I really blame them for that. It's just one of those things we have to live with if we're going to rely on loans.