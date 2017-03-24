WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daniel Murray

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 12:13 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
Very good point made by Roche.


Totally agree

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 1:59 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
He was v good according to Mick. Unsurprisingly.


Shock news: "Player who looks good at Championship level looks very good against 17 year old kids" :shock:

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:01 pm
Oledski played for our 19s?

So we have him back at least?

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:25 pm
josefw User avatar
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Oledski played for our 19s?

So we have him back at least?


Leeds under 19s

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 8:13 am
josefw wrote:
Leeds under 19s


Oh no then. Lets get him back. He's a destroyer.

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 10:24 am
Bulliac User avatar
It's a strange decision by Leeds, imo.

I mean, fine - he's their player and they must choose how best to bring him on, but I thought that the idea he had gone as far as possible in the U19s was implicit in the original decision they made to send him to the Bulls to play at open-age championship level. What puzzles me is why they took him back to play U19s - it seems pointless, imo, unless they are super keen to win the U19s and regard us as a big threat.
Re: Daniel Murray

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 11:01 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bulliac wrote:
It's a strange decision by Leeds, imo.

I mean, fine - he's their player and they must choose how best to bring him on, but I thought that the idea he had gone as far as possible in the U19s was implicit in the original decision they made to send him to the Bulls to play at open-age championship level. What puzzles me is why they took him back to play U19s - it seems pointless, imo, unless they are super keen to win the U19s and regard us as a big threat.


They didn't take him back to play U19s. They took him back because they had Ormondroyd, JJB & Galloway injured, and Singleton had just picked up a 6 match ban. Add to that Garbutt and another (I forget which) were doubts as to whether they'd be fit for the next game, they were starting to get very short of props. So Oledzki was recalled and named in their 19 man squad. As it happened, the two doubts were ok to play so they didn't need him in the end.
With Galloway, Ormondroyd & Singleton still unavailable, they maybe don't want to risk losing his for a guaranteed month again, so he can play 19s for a bit until they have numbers back, at which point I wouldn't be surprised if he came back to Bradford.
Whilst they think there's a chance they may need him, they're not going to want him to be gone for a month, and I can't say I really blame them for that. It's just one of those things we have to live with if we're going to rely on loans.

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Sat Mar 25, 2017 1:35 pm
Nothus User avatar
HamsterChops wrote:
They didn't take him back to play U19s. They took him back because they had Ormondroyd, JJB & Galloway injured, and Singleton had just picked up a 6 match ban. Add to that Garbutt and another (I forget which) were doubts as to whether they'd be fit for the next game, they were starting to get very short of props. So Oledzki was recalled and named in their 19 man squad. As it happened, the two doubts were ok to play so they didn't need him in the end.
With Galloway, Ormondroyd & Singleton still unavailable, they maybe don't want to risk losing his for a guaranteed month again, so he can play 19s for a bit until they have numbers back, at which point I wouldn't be surprised if he came back to Bradford.
Whilst they think there's a chance they may need him, they're not going to want him to be gone for a month, and I can't say I really blame them for that. It's just one of those things we have to live with if we're going to rely on loans.


All of this is true, but doesn't explain why he didn't just go to Fev on dual reg this weekend instead.
c}