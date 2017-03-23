]These typos are almost as if someone is typing it out on a phone/tablet and then the auto correct is changing some of the words.



[quote="Nothus"Anyway good news on Murray, I've been impressed with him so far. I must say that I hate these week-by-week loan deals though, constant anxiety that they'll be recalled and leave us up poop creek at short notice.[/quote]The Bulls', 'House Style', is pretty unique in publishing for a professional company, though damned difficult to wade through, to be honest. I do hope it isn't the same people sending letters to government departments about Visas.....it would explain a lot, if it were.Agree about Murray and I'd love hear that Oledzki was back too.