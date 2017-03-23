WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Daniel Murray

Daniel Murray

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 5:24 pm
Duckman
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3796
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Good news announcement, (didn't feel the need to trail it a couple of hours ago to get your hopes up for something bigger....)
Simon Parker on Twitter has said he's been talking to Murray ahead of this week's game and hes signed a week to week loan extension with us.

Hadn't seen it mentioned elsewhere and I assumed his loan would continue but still good to get confirmation as i think he's gone very well for us and i hope we can keep him longer.

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:17 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2237
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls have put an article up. You can tell it's a Bulls "in house written" article in that the English is once again complete turd.

First line (until they read this and change it again): "DANIEL Murray has extending his initial one month long loan with the club"

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 8:54 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4476
Looked quality vs Batley. Put a real shift in

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Thu Mar 23, 2017 10:07 pm
Nothus
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4154
Location: Bradford
These typos are almost as if someone is typing it out on a phone/tablet and then the auto correct is changing some of the words.

Anyway good news on Murray, I've been impressed with him so far. I must say that I hate these week-by-week loan deals though, constant anxiety that they'll be recalled and leave us up poop creek at short notice.

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 9:52 am
Bulliac
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9225
Location: Bradbados
[quote="Nothus"]These typos are almost as if someone is typing it out on a phone/tablet and then the auto correct is changing some of the words.

Anyway good news on Murray, I've been impressed with him so far. I must say that I hate these week-by-week loan deals though, constant anxiety that they'll be recalled and leave us up poop creek at short notice.[/quote]

The Bulls', 'House Style', is pretty unique in publishing for a professional company, though damned difficult to wade through, to be honest. I do hope it isn't the same people sending letters to government departments about Visas.....it would explain a lot, if it were.

Agree about Murray and I'd love hear that Oledzki was back too. :PRAY:
Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:21 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2237
Location: No longer Bradford
I notice they have changed the offending line. We should really start running a proof reading business for them.

Re: Daniel Murray

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 10:39 am
thepimp007
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 927
Bulliac wrote:
The Bulls', 'House Style', is pretty unique in publishing for a professional company, though damned difficult to wade through, to be honest. I do hope it isn't the same people sending letters to government departments about Visas.....it would explain a lot, if it were.

Agree about Murray and I'd love hear that Oledzki was back too. :PRAY:


Thought it was a bit harsh playing him against our 19s last night! Colton Roches tweet was a belter though

"whys he playing 19s when hes been mowing grown men over for 6 weeks"

c}